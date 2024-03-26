Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $57.43. 1,126,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

