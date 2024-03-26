Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

BATS FOCT remained flat at $40.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 52,406 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

