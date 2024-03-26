Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 440 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 2.0 %

BA stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.50. 8,942,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,571,799. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26, a PEG ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

