Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,639 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 280,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 707,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $33,812,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,378 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.