Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.60. 1,480,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,660. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $116.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.