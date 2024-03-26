Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,698 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.83. 1,984,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,280. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average of $121.51.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.