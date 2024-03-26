Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 68,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,622. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.63 and a 52 week high of $67.77.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.