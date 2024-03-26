Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys 2,988 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.66. 329,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,350. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

