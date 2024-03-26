Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 3.1% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,425. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

