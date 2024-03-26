Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.64. 11,037,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,769. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

