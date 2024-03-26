Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.15.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $172.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,990,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,293,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $549.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

