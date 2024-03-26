Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Has $11.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 9.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $927,210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after buying an additional 475,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,622,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,842,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,301. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.78. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $132.74 and a 52 week high of $197.90.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

