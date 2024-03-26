Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. 29,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,470. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $514.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

