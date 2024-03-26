Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Sells 1,540 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. 1,655,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

