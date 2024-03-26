Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,016 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 515.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,459,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $392.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $322.84 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

