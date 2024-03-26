Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,656 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.7% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

