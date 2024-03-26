Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $257.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $196.14 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

