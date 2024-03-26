Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 20,190 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 245.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVS opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

