Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in GATX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of GATX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.93. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,963.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.