Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 314.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $172.46.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.