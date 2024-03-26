Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.93 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $172.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

