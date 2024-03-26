Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 465.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

