Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.