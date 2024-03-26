Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $253.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

