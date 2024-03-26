Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

