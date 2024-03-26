Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $770,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

