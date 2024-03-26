Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $285.07 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

