Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,800 Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQWL. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 505.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

