Knife River (NYSE:KNF) PT Raised to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNF. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

Knife River Price Performance

KNF stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.15. Knife River has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $79.24.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knife River

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNF. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

