Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.75

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.75 and last traded at $79.75, with a volume of 4101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KNF shares. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Get Knife River alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNF

Knife River Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knife River

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.