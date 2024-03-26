Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,830,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

