Kozak & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.