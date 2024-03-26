Kozak & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.72. 4,806,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.