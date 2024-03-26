Kozak & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.59. 10,802,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,368,123. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.73. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

