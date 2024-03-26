Kozak & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

LRCX stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $967.23. 858,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $899.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $759.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $478.77 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

