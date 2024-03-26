Kozak & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $778.57. The company had a trading volume of 909,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,117. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $767.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $678.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.01 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.