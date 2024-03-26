Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 1,886 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,571. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

