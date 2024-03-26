Krones (ETR:KRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.50

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €122.50 ($133.15) and last traded at €123.40 ($134.13), with a volume of 35198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €122.10 ($132.72).

Krones Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €115.56 and a 200-day moving average of €106.10.

Krones Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.