Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 146 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWO stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.74. The stock had a trading volume of 359,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,747. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

