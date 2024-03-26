Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $155.27. 6,673,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.