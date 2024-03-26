Legacy Bridge LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.19. 978,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,297. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.69.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

