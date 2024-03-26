Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.88. 340,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.48.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

