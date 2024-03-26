Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 4,675 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.1 %

KEY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.19. 7,127,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,326,197. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

