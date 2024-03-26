Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Director Buys $100,495.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Kyle Stouder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Kyle Stouder purchased 4,900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,439.00.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 137,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,655. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEGH

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.