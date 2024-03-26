Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Director Buys $100,495.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Kyle Stouder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Kyle Stouder purchased 4,900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,439.00.
Shares of LEGH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 137,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,655. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
