LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMAT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

