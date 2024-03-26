Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $16.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $584,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $138,794,000 after buying an additional 97,043 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

