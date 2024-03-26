Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.09

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 252741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
