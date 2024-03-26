Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.09

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 252741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,676,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,120 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

