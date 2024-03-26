Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Life & Banc Split Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:LBS traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.65. The stock has a market cap of C$336.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.89. Life & Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$8.97.

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

