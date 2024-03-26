Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Limoneira has a payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.3 %

Limoneira stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,761. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.56 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Limoneira by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

