Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lincoln National by 65.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lincoln National by 704.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

