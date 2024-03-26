Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Mizuho

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $503.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.29.

Shares of LIN opened at $466.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde has a 12 month low of $344.56 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.33 and its 200-day moving average is $408.07. The firm has a market cap of $224.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

